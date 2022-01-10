Djokovic wins visa appeal but Australian Open berth still in doubt

Djokovic’s lawyer Nick Wood told the court that the Serbian tennis star entered the country on the understanding that he was exempt from restrictions that require travellers to be fully vaccinated.

The government’s lawyer, Christopher Tran, protested that Djokovic's recent Covid infection did not qualify him for an exemption from travel rules that applied to everyone.

Djokovic has said he had tested positive for Covid twice – in June 2020 and on December 16 2021.