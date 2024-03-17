Springtime stroll around hanok straight out of 'Red Sleeve'

In addition to the exciting stories -- often based on historical tales -- the dramatic settings featuring hanok, or traditional Korean homes, are a feast for the eyes of many period drama lovers.

Popular tourist destinations like Bukchon Hanok Village in central Seoul or Jeonju Hanok Village in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, certainly offer a glimpse into Korea’s architectural heritage.

But, some of the iconic spots featured in the 17-part period drama “The Red Sleeve” beckon travellers with a humble, tranquil and peaceful atmosphere, as seen to be greatly enjoyed by King Jeongjo (Lee Jun-ho) and Seong Deok-im (Lee Se-young), who later becomes the noble consort Uibin Seong.

The series, which aired from November 2021 to January 2022 on terrestrial broadcaster MBC, followed the unlikely romance story and growth of Crown Prince Yi San, who later took the throne as King Jeongjo.

Though the flowers are yet to bloom, visitors can take a pleasant, light stroll around “The Red Sleeve”-themed hanok buildings while enjoying the early spring breeze, taking in the new leaves on trees and vibrant colours of hanok buildings, just like King Jeongjo and Deok-im in the beloved historical drama.