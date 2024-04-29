Thangka paintings exhibit Belt and Road solidarity

In recent years, China and Thailand have used the concepts of "China and Thailand as one family" and "Heart to Heart Connection" as important foundations. Together, they promote the high-quality joint construction of the "Belt and Road Initiative" and jointly build a China-Thailand community of shared destiny.

Both Thailand and China are deeply influenced by Buddhism. Thai Buddhism and Chinese Buddhism are like two rivers originating from the same source, each flowing vigorously and carrying knowledge and insights of compassion and wisdom. Chinese Thangka painting, a long-standing art form and part of both China's and the world's intangible cultural heritage showcase Tibetan culture with its meticulous brushwork, vibrant colors, and profound thematic content, bearing deep historical and cultural significance.

Tibetan Buddhism is one of the systems of Chinese Buddhism. In the latter half of the 8th century, Guru Padmasambhava introduced Buddhism to Xizang, officially starting the spread of Buddhism in the region. This exhibition selectively displays 40 classic works from the "Thousand Thangkas of Master Padmasambhava" project, showcasing the legendary stories of Guru Padmasambhava, a principal founder of Tibetan Buddhism, in various locations at the foothills of the Himalayas, from China to Nepal, to ancient India, including today's Thailand. Each Thangka carries rich historical and cultural significance, displaying the unique characteristics of countries along the "Belt and Road." This exhibition marks the first overseas public presentation of the "Thousand Thangkas of Master Padmasambhava" project.

The event also features an interactive area for Thangka painting experiences. Guests participate in tracing Thangkas, experiencing the art of colouring and gilding in the Thangka painting process and discovering the charm of this ancient art. The event also provides Thangka souvenirs and simulated Thangka gifts for the guests, who eagerly take photos to commemorate their visits.

China Daily

Asia News Network