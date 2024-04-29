Thailand’s Si Thep ancient town to shine bright for 3 days

The site, some 200 kilometres north of Bangkok, was given the World Heritage Site status in September last year.

“Since the historical park won recognition, the number of visitors has increased by more than 10-fold. We have already had about a million visitors,” declared Phanombuth Chanchot, director general of the Fine Arts Department, which is organising the show.

The three-day event kicks off on May 3 and will be held from 6pm to 9pm daily.

There will also be an exhibition detailing the history of Si Thep, which archaeologists date back to between 1,500 and 1,700 years, during the Dvaravati civilisation.

In addition to the light-and-sound show, there will be a display of local community crafts and a Khon masked dance performance on May 3. On May 4 and 5, local students will put up a folk dance and traditional music performance.

The light-and-sound show will be held four times with an interval of half an hour each day. The shows kick off at 7.30pm.