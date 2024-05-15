Srettha’s wife to study political course at King Prajadhipok's Institute

The institute on Wednesday announced the names of people selected to study for a diploma in the 28th class of politics and governance under the democratic system for administrators of the KPI college.

Dr Pakpilai Thavisin, a doctor at Bumrungrad International Hospital, was ranked 81st on the list of students admitted to do the course, according to the announcement.

The institute said that to qualify for the course, students must be working in any of 16 professional groups, including members of Parliament, senators, executives of political parties, political appointees, Bangkok governor and deputies, judges, civil servants, directors of state enterprises and public organisations, military officers, business operators, journalists and artists. They must be 40 to 60 years old or 40 to 65 years old, depending on their profession.