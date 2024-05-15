Pichai budgets THB10 bn to remove 1 million debtors from credit blacklist

Pichai said the debt owed by around 1 million debtors of special government banks had been listed as NPLs, as a result those people were now placed on the blacklist of the National Credit Bureau.

He said most of these 1 million debtors owed just around 10,000 baht per head on average to the state bank.

The finance minister said the government would like to clear these small debtors from the blacklist, hence the Finance Ministry would allocate 10 billion baht to clear their debt first.

The debtors would be required to repay the loan amount to the government within two or three years, Pichai added.