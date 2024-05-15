NACC proceeds on ITA Committee Meeting 2/2024

The gist of the meeting is as follows:

1. Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA) progress report of government agencies for fiscal year 2024. Responses of government agencies for IIT showed 355,172 respondents, while EIT Part 1 had 452,067 respondents, and EIT Part 2 had 90,374 respondents.

2. Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA) progress report of lower-level departments (Bangkok district offices, districts, and police stations) for the fiscal year 2024.

- Response on IIT and EIT by Bangkok offices found 32,001 respondents for IIT and 29,151 respondents for EIT (information as of May 2, 2024).

- At the district level, there were 235,911 respondents on IIT and 401,591 respondents on EIT (Information as of May 2, 2024).

- Among the police, there were 116,721 respondents on IIT and 625,022 respondents on EIT (Information as of May 2, 2024).

- A total of 384,633 respondents on IIT and 1,055,764 respondents on EIT were collected. IIT and EIT data can be collected until July 1, 2024.

- An importing of OIT data of government agencies (Integrity & Transparency Assessment (ITA) of agencies under the department level (Bangkok district offices, district administration office, and police stations) had been completed by 100%.