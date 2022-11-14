Pork jowl: A relished cut in Vietnam

This small area of a pig’s cheek weighs only about 300 grams after the fat is removed and has a special structure. It is both soft and chewy, fatty but not greasy. It is often sold together with the nose and ears to make minced pork.

Many people add pork jowl to boost the consistency of fish stew.

In Vietnam, there are many dishes made from pork jowl.

Stew with quail eggs

The recipe for this dish is nearly the same as normal pork stew dishes. The pork jowl must be rinsed properly before it is marinated with salt, fish sauce, chopped shallot and chilli. Quail eggs should be boiled and shelled.

After some 20 minutes, stir the pork jowl with some coconut milk, before adding eggs and cook for a few more minutes. Add some caramel liquid to give the stew a dark red colour. This dish should be served with hot steamed rice.

“Eating the sweet and salty sauce with hot rice is especially great in winter when you need more energy to warm up your body,” said Le Anh, a housewife in Hanoi.