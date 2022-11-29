Gallery and coffee for dinosaur lovers

Pham Cong Ly developed an interest in dinosaurs after watching the Jurassic Park movie in 1993 when he was a child. Through time, his passion raised in his mind the idea of a place for locals to enjoy those "extinct creatures".

That is how Saurus Coffee and Gallery was born.

Located in HCM City, and open every day of the week from 7am to 10pm, Saurus is a complex building of galleries, restaurants, and cafes divided among three floors.

There are over 100 models of dinosaurs, including everything from handmade statues to extremely rare, discontinued models.

At the entrance, the first thing that blows visitors' minds is the giant, magnificent, six-metre tall Brachiosaurus, a genus of sauropod dinosaur that lived in North America during the Late Jurassic period, a statue that can be seen from any floor of the building. The total cost to create this statue was VNĐ5 billion (over US$200,000).

Inside, customers can find a warm café space, a place not only for enjoying drinks but also cakes with dinosaur decorations. The highlight of the cafe area is a majestic plastic statue of a T-rex dinosaur.