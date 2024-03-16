A new chapter for Thai flavours in Kuala Lumpur

“We had nearly two years to experiment so what we have now are dishes that we are confident about. And what you will taste is freshness and layers of flavour because Thai food is a composition of four tastes – saltiness, sourness, sweetness and spiciness – all in one bite. But to create layers from that, it needs to start from the beginning,” explains Chin.

To start a meal at Gai, go with the Live Oyster with topping (RM48 per 100g). Here, you will discover huge, corpulent, slippery Canadian molluscs accompanied by a slightly spicy sauce that gives it a distinct kick that elevates the briny, aquatic qualities of the oyster and imbues it with added depth and dimension.

As openers go, this is a memorable one.

Then there is the Pomelo Salad with Tiger Prawns (RM58) which is awash with fat, fluffy tufts of pomelo alongside large tiger prawns, torch ginger bud and dried prawns. This is a salad that describes the quintessential Thai salad experience – where flavours are robust, sharply contrasting and result in a bombastic explosion of flavours. The hero here is the pomelo, which offers fruity, chewy pearls of goodness which accentuate the attributes of the rest of this ensemble cast, turning it into an all-star offering.

One of the most prized offerings on the menu is Gai’s Signature Crab Omelette by Darren Chin (RM180). This is an omelette unlike any other you are likely to have tried – crispy and crackly in its carapace yet still light and fluffy inside.

The interior is filled with voluptuous chunks of jumbo lump crab meat extracted from a total of 3kg worth of crabs! This is buoyed by the onsen ivory eggs latticed throughout the omelette.

This is an omelette that is just unabashedly, hedonistically good. Each mouthful offers crunch juxtaposed against spongy airiness, plenty of fat crab meat and just enough eggs to give it some body.

The Nam Jim dipping sauce on the side offers a hint of fiery verve to offset all this egg-ellent richness.

Another gold standard offering is the Lady Boss Nana Signature Tom Yam Seafood (RM128 for two to three persons). This is based on Nana’s recipe and in this iteration, red tom yam is filled to the brim with Sabah river prawns, Hokkaido scallops, jumbo shrimp, fresh crab meat and squid all swimming in a broth that has spicy nuances, a sour tang and a creamy underbelly running through its veins.

This is the sort of tom yam that is both hearty and soothing – the perfect antidote for rainy days or even days where you need a little Thai-infused perk-me-up.

Seafood has a strong, recurrent presence at Gai and you will find it taking centre stage once again in the Jumbo Lump Crab (RM138) which is cooked in the Phong Kari style. This is essentially a style of cooking crabs that involves the use of curry powder, often alongside milk. The curry itself is mild but has a rich soul that soaks in all the flavours of the fat, sweet crab meat, which is the true heart of this delicious dish.

From the vegetables on offer, indulge in the Stir Fried Green Eggplant (RM38). Green eggplant isn’t always easy to source on the local front but is a flagship ingredient in Thai cuisine. Here, the eggplant has a freshness and firm bite that contrasts well with the chicken, which rounds the meal out admirably well.

On the dessert front, you would do well to have the Luk Chup (RM25) which is essentially a quirky, miniature sweet treat fashioned out of mung bean paste. Each delicate creation is unique – and you might find tiny little mangoes, ducks or even mushroom-shaped concoctions which provide earthy connotations against a firm bite.

A meal at Gai is one derived from unmistakable Thai flavours, accentuated by a line-up of premium offerings. It is evident that thought, consideration and a whole lot of heart have been poured into Gai and this is what sets it apart from other Thai restaurants.

“We cannot please everyone, but what we can do is we can believe in how we approach Thai food. And that approach is the same encapsulation of how we would like to portray our brand image – that we are serving up quality food which people can relate to and give value back in terms of what they pay for is what they get,” says Chin.

Abirami Durai

The Star

Asia News Network