FIFA removes Indonesia as host of U-20 World Cup

Following a meeting between Erick and FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Doha on Wednesday, the federation decided to revoke Indonesia’s license to host the youth tournament. It did not make any mention of the recent pushback against Israel.

“A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged,” it said in a statement issued on its website.

“Potential sanctions against the PSSI” were also in the cards and could be decided at a later stage.

The decision marks an abrupt end to Indonesia's ambition to host another world-class sports competition, which the administration of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has identified as an opportunity to expand Indonesia’s global appeal.

Calls to ban Israel from competing on Indonesian soil gained traction after politicians from the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) threw their weight behind the idea, which had previously been promoted mainly by right-wing Muslim groups.

The ensuing FIFA decision has upset soccer fans across the nation, many of whom were nervously waiting for news of Erick’s eleventh-hour push in Qatar.