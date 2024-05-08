How Thai youth are reshaping the job landscape

Vetit Suebnukarn, a saxophone player with Sri, had much the same experience, especially as most of his family members are doctors.

Worried about his consistently poor results in maths and science during his primary school years, Vetit’s parents took him to a doctor who diagnosed the youngster with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD.

“I couldn't concentrate for long on certain subjects, such as maths, science, and history. I’ve never finished a book in my life. I felt like a black sheep at school. So I picked up a saxophone and began playing it, and it quickly became my obsession,” Vetit explained.

He described the difficult time at school, where no one understood him.

“In Thai society, if you receive a terrible mark, even your own teacher will look down on you. That is what happened to me when I was at school. Most of my teachers believed I was stupid. They always say if you are a musician, you’ll never get anywhere. You cannot make a living out of music,” Vetit said.

Vetit recalls the questions he was constantly asked: “Why don't you make an effort in maths? Why aren’t you reading more? Why don't you try again?

“People who don't understand just keep saying that I don't try hard enough. They don't understand what is happening in my mind,” Vetit added.

Natakorn suggested that parents should support their children in anything they desire to learn.

“You never know if they’ll grow up to be the next Lisa Blackpink or Beyoncé. Just support them!” said Natakorn.

Lessons from Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic taught us that every profession has its risks and that stability can never be taken for granted. That’s why today people tend to have more than just one job to supplement their income and guarantee their future in case one of their jobs doesn’t pan out.

During the pandemic, many office workers were laid off, with less welfare than before. This makes people feel uncomfortable about their status, and told them that having a full-time job does not necessarily mean a stable career.

Ann, who was pressured to resign during the pandemic, shared her struggles and her unfair treatment as an employee.

“I’ve been with this company for ten years as a digital marketer. I thought that a full-time job was a stable career, but it wasn’t,” said Ann.

Her employer requested its employees to understand the company’s situation during the pandemic and reduced their salaries by 10% from all salaries until the Covid crisis ended with the promise it would make up the payments later.

The employees sued the firm in 2020 after it failed to keep its promise.

“After we sued, the company negotiated to pay 80% of the total amount we were supposed to receive. Nevertheless, following the lawsuit, the company became more strict and pressured everyone, as a result, individuals began to resign. I was one of the last to quit.”

Following her resignation, Ann started to maximise her digital marketing skills by selling products online.

“I never had a thought of going back to be a full-time employee at any company, I am content with being self-employed and I can also apply for social security rights,” said Ann.

People believe freelancing is risky because there is no welfare. However, freelancers in Thailand can apply to the Social Security Office for health and welfare benefits. The condition is that they are not covered under Sections 33 and 39 of the Social Security scheme.

According to the Social Security Office (SSO), Section 33 is for the employees working in the establishment and Section 39 is for those who used to be insured under Section 33, have paid Social Security contribution for not less than 12 months and have not worked for more than six months from the date of resignation.

Thai people who come under these sections of the SSO are eligible to receive health and welfare benefits including compensation for loss of income in case of illness and disability, funeral expenses in the event of death, old age pension and child allowance.

New generations embrace independent work

Over the past five years, a trend among the 27-43 age demographic wanting to work independently as freelancers has been observed around the world. For example, statistics show that in 2015, nearly 54 million Americans were self-employed accounting for 33% of the US labour force and this number is expected to rise further.

According to the survey by Thailand’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting in 2024, YouTubers, TikTokers, game streamers, actors and actresses and fortune tellers are among the top 10 occupations favoured by Gen Z, or those born between 1997 and 2012.

This shows the extent to which music or entertainment careers have become the preferred jobs for the young generation and this is increasingly changing parents' perceptions of artists.

With the success of Lisa Blackpink, Bambam GOT7, and the rise of T-pop, many notable singers such as Non Thanon, BOWKYLION, 4Eve, and Pixxie have emerged.

The 11th annual State of Independence in America in 2023, stated that more than half of Americans will be serving in an independent career over the next ten years.

Traditional occupations face a bleak future in terms of happiness and satisfaction. However, independents claim they feel more secure than traditional workers, with 56% thinking this path is more secure and 7 out of 10 independents saying they will continue to work on their own.