ONE 166: Qatar full card revealed 

ONE Championship will make its on-ground debut in Qatar with an event headlined by three world title battles at Lusail Sports Arena on Friday, March 1.

In the main event, two-weight ONE MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin will attempt to do what no athlete has ever done before by holding three world titles at once.

The Russian powerhouse challenges ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder for a second time. This comes after he crushed “The Dutch Knight” inside a round to claim the light heavyweight MMA crown in 2022.

Malykhin added the ONE heavyweight MMA world title to his collection last year with a three-round demolition of divisional king Arjan Bhullar at ONE Lumpinee 22.