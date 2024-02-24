ONE 166: Qatar full card revealed
The blockbuster ONE 166: Qatar fight card has been finalized.
ONE Championship will make its on-ground debut in Qatar with an event headlined by three world title battles at Lusail Sports Arena on Friday, March 1.
In the main event, two-weight ONE MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin will attempt to do what no athlete has ever done before by holding three world titles at once.
The Russian powerhouse challenges ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder for a second time. This comes after he crushed “The Dutch Knight” inside a round to claim the light heavyweight MMA crown in 2022.
Malykhin added the ONE heavyweight MMA world title to his collection last year with a three-round demolition of divisional king Arjan Bhullar at ONE Lumpinee 22.
In one co-main event bout, Tang Kai makes his highly anticipated return from injury to defend his ONE featherweight MMA world title against interim champ Thanh Le.
Tang and Le also locked horns in one of 2022’s best fights, with the Chinese superstar emerging victorious after five rounds of back-and-forth action before injury left him on the sidelines.
In his absence, America’s Le claimed the interim featherweight MMA title with a stunning heel hook submission win over Ilya Freymanov this past October.
A huge rematch will take place in the other co-headliner, as ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks renews hostilities with former divisional king Joshua Pacio.
The pair engaged in an epic five-round war in 2022, with Brooks emerging with the 26-pound gold belt in a close unanimous decision call.
The rest of the card is rounded out by a mix of fighting disciplines, with some of the Middle East’s top talent in the action.
ONE 166: Qatar Full Card
· ONE Middleweight MMA World Title: Reinier de Ridder (c) v Anatoly Malykhin
· ONE Featherweight MMA World Title: Tang Kai (c) v Thanh Le (ic)
· ONE Strawweight MMA World Title: Jarred Brooks (c) v Joshua Pacio
· Heavyweight MMA: Arjan Bhullar v Amir Aliakbari
· Catchweight (147lb) Boxing: Zuhayr Al-Qahtani v Mehdi Zatout
· Flyweight Submission Grappling: Osamah Almarwai v Cleber Sousa
· Catchweight (147.75lb) Muay Thai: Zafer Sayik v Vladimir Kuzmin
· Flyweight Muay Thai: Zakaria El Jamari v Ali Saldoev
· Bantamweight Muay Thai: Shinji Suzuki v Han Zi Hao
· Strawweight MMA: Keito Yamakita v Jeremy Miado