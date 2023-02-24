SCB Julius Baer presents Market Outlook for 2023: "Opportunities amidst Uncertainty"

The seminar covered the bank's economic outlook for 2023, expectations of lower inflation and slower economic growth, key investment highlights, and long-term investment themes.

Commenting on the global economic outlook and why a global recession is unlikely, SCB-Julius Baer Securities Co., Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Lalitphat Toranavikrai said, "2022 featured unprecedented stagflation, tight monetary policies, geopolitical conflicts, and domestic political issues - an unpredictable year in terms of inflation and interest rates.