BDMS comes in first place in the DJSI index 2023

The DJSI Index focuses on evaluating business sustainability in three areas – environmental protection, social care, and good governance principles, with which BDMS has always complied. BDMS delivers medical services following international standards while striving to reduce inequality and give access to treatment without discrimination in all forms.

According to the organisation's strategy, which is consistent with sustainable development, BDMS has executed a medical innovations project called BDMS Innovative Healthcare, telemedicine services for mental health called BeDee Tele Mental Health, and environmental management called BDMS Green Healthcare.

BDMS Innovative achievement includes supporting research to improve the efficiency of hip replacement surgery. A new technique that does not cut the muscle, known as the Direct Anterior Approach Hip Replacement (DAA), helps reduce the recovery time for patients by more than 50 per cent, improving the quality of life for those undergoing treatment, especially in the elderly group.