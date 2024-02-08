BDMS comes in first place in the DJSI index 2023
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Plc (BDMS) was ranked 1st in the world (DJSI World Index) and emerging markets (DJSI Emerging Markets Index) and received the highest score in social dimensions in the Healthcare Provider and Services Sector, according to the results of S&P Global's 2023 sustainability rankings.
The DJSI Index focuses on evaluating business sustainability in three areas – environmental protection, social care, and good governance principles, with which BDMS has always complied. BDMS delivers medical services following international standards while striving to reduce inequality and give access to treatment without discrimination in all forms.
According to the organisation's strategy, which is consistent with sustainable development, BDMS has executed a medical innovations project called BDMS Innovative Healthcare, telemedicine services for mental health called BeDee Tele Mental Health, and environmental management called BDMS Green Healthcare.
BDMS Innovative achievement includes supporting research to improve the efficiency of hip replacement surgery. A new technique that does not cut the muscle, known as the Direct Anterior Approach Hip Replacement (DAA), helps reduce the recovery time for patients by more than 50 per cent, improving the quality of life for those undergoing treatment, especially in the elderly group.
In further building upon this success, BDMS has also established a training programme on innovative hip replacement surgery techniques in collaboration with medical schools, regional hospitals, and provincial hospitals nationwide. There are now more than 180 trained doctors in 170 hospitals.
For innovation in telemedicine services, BDMS has developed the BeDee Tele Mental Health in collaboration with the Vejdusit Foundation. This project will expand healthcare opportunities to employees and students in the health sciences programme, which will be an important force in the medical service industry in the future.
BDMS Green Healthcare, meanwhile, recognises the importance of environmental management to achieve net carbon dioxide emissions from operations to zero by 2050. In addition, the Green Healthcare project emphasises efficient environmental operations for both hospitals and affiliated businesses. As of now, there are more than 20 hospitals and businesses in the group that have passed the BDMS Green Healthcare criteria assessment.
Currently, more than 50% of hospitals and affiliated businesses are able to reduce more than 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, or equivalent to planting more than 50,000 trees. Building on this success, BDMS aims to evaluate BDMS Green Healthcare and drive forth alternative energy usage in the hospital areas and its affiliated businesses to reach 100%, while setting a goal to increase the amount of general waste entering the recycling process to more than 26% by 2026.