Government confident that online crime will decrease by 70% this year

The 1212ETDA centre has been empowered to handle complaints related to digital platform services, aiming to resolve issues quickly. The government’s target is to reduce cybercrime of this nature by at least 70% this year, supported by new decrees and decisive measures.

"The government is taking proactive steps to combat fraud by continuously collaborating with all sectors and supporting the implementation of digital laws. This ensures that platforms have preventive and compensatory measures in place," Sasikarn said.

Those who fall victim to online scams can file complaints and seek advice through the 1212 hotline or Line: @1212ETDA, available 24 hours, or on the ETDA Thailand Facebook page.