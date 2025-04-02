Myanmar held a nationwide moment of silence on its Day of Mourning

In Yangon’s Sule area, on April 1 at 12:51:02 PM, people stopped in silence to bow their heads, while vehicles sounded their horns in remembrance. A Yangon resident described the scene, saying, "At Sule, everyone stopped—both people and cars. The fire trucks and police also joined, standing in solemn respect."
The National Day of Mourning observance took place across the country at 12:51:02 PM on April 1, with people pausing for a minute of silence and bowing their heads in tribute. Additionally, prayers, recitations of protective verses, and charitable acts were carried out at temples, monasteries, and religious sites according to respective faith traditions.
The State Administration Council’s Information Team issued a statement encouraging nationwide participation in these commemorative activities.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network