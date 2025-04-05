Manet calls for tariff calm; negotiations on the way

“He noted that this is why the administration of President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 'reciprocal tariffs' on countries with which the US has a trade deficit,” said a press release which detailed the outcomes of today’s April 4 Cabinet meeting.

On April 2, Trump announced that he would raise tariffs on goods imported from Cambodia by 49%, due to the significant trade deficit gap between the US and Cambodia. Cambodia exports a much larger monetary volume to the US than it imports, by a substantial margin.