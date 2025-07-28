Surin Governor Declares “War Disaster Zone”

Accordingly, LAOs are authorised to disburse funds under the 2023 Ministry of Interior regulation concerning local government spending for public assistance. Relevant provisions include Clauses 7, 19(1), and 21, in conjunction with the 2020 framework for the use of emergency contingency funds.

Each LAO is legally responsible for disaster prevention and mitigation within its jurisdiction. The local chief executive is designated as the local director of disaster response and is tasked with assisting the provincial and district-level directors in executing coordinated emergency measures as assigned.

In the event of a emergency or disaster, LAOs are authorised to utilise funds from the central contingency reserves within their annual budgets. This is in accordance with Clause 18 of the 2020 Ministry of Interior regulation governing LAO budgeting procedures.

Should these contingency funds prove insufficient, LAOs may proceed under Clause 100 of the 2023 Ministry of Interior regulation on local financial management. This provision allows local executives to approve the use of reserve funds beyond budgeted allocations, provided the decision is based on necessity and takes into account the LAO’s overall financial and fiscal position.

Furthermore, the directive addresses support for displaced persons who have fled affected areas and entered neighbouring jurisdictions. LAOs are empowered to provide assistance for basic subsistence under the 2020 guidelines on the use of emergency funds, provided such aid does not overlap with that offered by other agencies. All assistance efforts must be reported to supervising authorities for review and legal compliance.