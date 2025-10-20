Malnutrition rates rising among older Singaporeans

Malnutrition is a growing problem among seniors in Singapore, particularly those who are older and more frail, healthcare providers here have found.

Among hospital patients aged 65 and above, the proportion at risk of malnutrition rose from three in 10 in 2022 to four in 10 in 2024, according to data from NHG Health, one of three clusters that manage Singapore’s public healthcare system.

Of the patients seen by dietitians at the point of discharge from hospital, the proportion who were malnourished or at risk also rose from 56 % to 66 % over the same period, said NHG Health.

Poor nutrition among the elderly here is worrying, said doctors, given that Singapore’s population is rapidly ageing, some 24 % of citizens are projected to be aged 65 or older by 2030.

A separate study by the National University Health System (NUHS) of 475 adults aged above 60 found that the malnutrition rate was one in 10 among robust seniors, and one in six among those with some signs of frailty. The rate was much higher in frail and hospitalised older adults, said Associate Professor Reshma Merchant from the National University Hospital (NUH).

This is concerning as chronically poor nutrition contributes to increased frailty and a greater risk of falls and fractures, said Reshma, who is head and senior consultant of NUH’s division of geriatric medicine.