Car crash in Bangkok knocks down 12 power poles

A man driving a sedan lost control and crashed into an electric pole in the Ladprao area, knocking down 12 poles and causing difficulties for local residents who could not enter or exit the alley.

The Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok received a report of the accident in the morning, after a car had crashed into a utility pole in Soi Ladprao 48. Police rushed to the scene along with officials from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and rescue teams.

At the scene, a Honda car was found with its front severely damaged, with one electric pole resting on the roof of the vehicle.