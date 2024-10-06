Car crash in Bangkok knocks down 12 power poles

A man driving a sedan lost control and crashed into an electric pole in the Ladprao area, knocking down 12 poles and causing difficulties for local residents who could not enter or exit the alley.
The Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok received a report of the accident in the morning, after a car had crashed into a utility pole in Soi Ladprao 48. Police rushed to the scene along with officials from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and rescue teams.
At the scene, a Honda car was found with its front severely damaged, with one electric pole resting on the roof of the vehicle.
Upon inspection, it was discovered that 12 power poles had fallen across the alley, blocking access. The Metropolitan Electricity Authority temporarily cut off the power supply and began clearing the fallen poles and wires. The MEA planned to install new poles quickly and reconnect the power, which was expected to take all day.
The cost of the damage is still being assessed, and the MEA will proceed with legal action.
The driver, identified as Mr Asan, 28, appeared dazed and sustained minor injuries. He was given first aid before being taken to hospital.
The exact cause of the accident remains unclear. Initially, the driver only stated that he was driving from Ladprao Road into Soi Ladprao 48 to return to his apartment nearby when the accident occurred.
A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a 9mm firearm registered in Singburi province. Asan was also allegedly found with two types of drugs: 25 methamphetamine pills and a small amount of crystal meth. Additionally, two plastic bottles containing a kratom-like liquid were allegedly found in the car.
Asan denied ownership of the firearm. As for the car, it is being investigated to determine the owner, as the driver claimed it was borrowed from a friend.
The initial charges include reckless driving causing property damage, carrying a firearm in public without justification, and drug possession. If drugs are found in his system, he will face additional charges for drug use.
The drug test allegedly showed the presence of drugs. The urine is being further analysed to determine the specific type of drug.
It was found that Asan had recently left his job as a security guard at a private company and was now working as a freelance driver.
Police said his criminal record shows previous drug-possession charges in Yala in 2014 and Pattani in 2016, as well as a gambling charge in Bangkok this year.