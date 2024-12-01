How to save up to 5 hours weekly with Car Call App and Pre-Booking

Based on internal data, Maxim specialists have analyzed the average waiting time and distance, discovering a practical solution through its pre-booked ride service. This feature allows commuters to save both time and money. The results show that people can save up to 5 hours per week by using the pre-booking function, especially during rush hours. When a person books a ride in real-time, they must wait for the car to arrive.

However, by pre-booking, they can manage their time more effectively and stay on schedule. For example, booking a ride from Sukhumvit to Khao San Road can save up to 20 minutes, a crucial benefit for people navigating the fast-paced tempo of modern life.