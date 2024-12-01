How to save up to 5 hours weekly with Car Call App and Pre-Booking

Based on internal data, Maxim specialists have analyzed the average waiting time and distance, discovering a practical solution through its pre-booked ride service. This feature allows commuters to save both time and money. The results show that people can save up to 5 hours per week by using the pre-booking function, especially during rush hours. When a person books a ride in real-time, they must wait for the car to arrive.
However, by pre-booking, they can manage their time more effectively and stay on schedule. For example, booking a ride from Sukhumvit to Khao San Road can save up to 20 minutes, a crucial benefit for people navigating the fast-paced tempo of modern life.
In addition to saving time, using taxis as the primary mode of transportation supports environmental sustainability by reducing users’ carbon footprints. Taxis help reduce carbon emissions and ease traffic congestion, contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable city. Maxim, with over 2,500 partners driving electric vehicles, offers an eco-friendly solution that significantly reduces air pollution and reliance on fossil fuels. This environmentally conscious approach benefits both individuals and the city, creating a win-win for all.
Moreover, compared to the high costs of owning a personal vehicle, often exceeding 10,000 baht per month for fuel, maintenance, parking, and insurance, e-hailing is often a more economical choice, especially for daily and occasional commutes.
By choosing ride-hailing companies, commuters can save the typical costs of vehicle ownership while streamlining their schedules and reducing expenses. This shift not only helps users but also eases Bangkok’s traffic congestion, improves the environment, and enhances the overall quality of life for residents.