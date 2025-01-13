Cooler weather for much of Thailand, rain for the South

A high-pressure system covering Thailand could see temperatures in Bangkok drop to as low as 16°C today and will be exacerbated by strong winds. In upper Thailand, particularly in the northern and northeastern regions, the weather remains very cold, with frost on mountain peaks and temperatures as low as 2°C.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take care of their health due to the colder weather and to be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry conditions and strong winds.