The earthquake shook Pai 13 times

According to the Earthquake Monitoring Division of the Meteorological Department, at 6.53am today, a "Pai earthquake" with a magnitude of 2.9 occurred at a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was located in Wiang Nuea Subdistrict, Pai District, Mae Hong Son Province.
Additionally, at 11.41pm on January 19, 2025, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 occurred at a depth of 1 kilometre, also with its epicentre in Wiang Nuea Subdistrict.
Local residents reported feeling the tremors, and it was later confirmed that more than 13 aftershocks occurred, with the strongest shaking recorded at a magnitude of 3.4.
Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.