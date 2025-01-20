The earthquake shook Pai 13 times

According to the Earthquake Monitoring Division of the Meteorological Department, at 6.53am today, a "Pai earthquake" with a magnitude of 2.9 occurred at a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was located in Wiang Nuea Subdistrict, Pai District, Mae Hong Son Province.

Additionally, at 11.41pm on January 19, 2025, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 occurred at a depth of 1 kilometre, also with its epicentre in Wiang Nuea Subdistrict.