Department of Rural Roads to illuminate Bhumibol Bridges in honour of King Rama IX

Pichit Hunsiri, director-general of the Department of Rural Roads (DRR), announced that the department will pay tribute to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on Navamindra Maharaj Day, which falls on October 13 each year.

To commemorate the late monarch’s boundless compassion and his lifelong dedication to the Thai people, the DRR will illuminate Bhumibol Bridge I and II on Monday, October 13, 2025, from 7pm to midnight.