Department of Rural Roads to illuminate Bhumibol Bridges in honour of King Rama IX

Pichit Hunsiri, director-general of the Department of Rural Roads (DRR), announced that the department will pay tribute to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on Navamindra Maharaj Day, which falls on October 13 each year.
To commemorate the late monarch’s boundless compassion and his lifelong dedication to the Thai people, the DRR will illuminate Bhumibol Bridge I and II on Monday, October 13, 2025, from 7pm to midnight.
The gesture also reflects the department’s deep loyalty to King Rama IX, who tirelessly worked to alleviate the hardships of his subjects. The bridges themselves were constructed under His Majesty’s royal initiative, symbolising his vision to improve the nation’s transport infrastructure and the well-being of the Thai people.
In addition to honouring the King’s legacy, the lighting display is expected to enhance the city’s tourism appeal, allowing the public to enjoy the scenic beauty of the bridges during the illumination period.
Navamindra Maharaj Day was established to commemorate the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who passed away on October 13, 2016.