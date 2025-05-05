Agri Minister Narumon to kick off Tree Deed Plan May 12

Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and leader of the Kla Tham Party, announced on Monday (May 5, 2025) that the Ministry of Agriculture will officially launch the “Tree Title Deed” and “Rubber Tree Title Deed” program on May 12, 2025.

The kickoff event will take place at the Centre for Off-Farm Occupation Promotion and Development in Bang Sai District, Ayutthaya Province.

The initiative aims to strengthen land tenure security for farmers. These title deeds will not only certify the existence of registered trees and rubber trees but also legally recognise them as valuable economic assets.