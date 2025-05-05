Agri Minister Narumon to kick off Tree Deed Plan May 12

Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and leader of the Kla Tham Party, announced on Monday (May 5, 2025) that the Ministry of Agriculture will officially launch the “Tree Title Deed” and “Rubber Tree Title Deed” program on May 12, 2025.
The kickoff event will take place at the Centre for Off-Farm Occupation Promotion and Development in Bang Sai District, Ayutthaya Province.
The initiative aims to strengthen land tenure security for farmers. These title deeds will not only certify the existence of registered trees and rubber trees but also legally recognise them as valuable economic assets.
Farmers will be able to use them as collateral for loans or leverage their value within the Thai economy.
Narumon emphasized that the initiative is an innovative approach to promote sustainable use of natural resources. Beyond financial value, the program supports carbon credit generation and income from timber, aligning with Thailand’s “National Tree Policy,” which aims to increase national green space coverage to 40%.
The Ministry plans to scale the issuance of tree and rubber tree title deeds nationwide, enabling farmers across the country to benefit economically, while also encouraging conservation and long-term environmental stewardship.
Narumon also reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to working collaboratively with all sectors, guided by the principles of sufficiency economy and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. A proactive community-based approach, particularly in land reform areas, will be used to ensure that farmers gain the maximum benefit from this program.
“We want our farmers’ assets to hold real value—value that can elevate livelihoods and create long-term opportunities,” she said.