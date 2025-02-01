EC thanks voters; PAO election results in 30 days if fair

He also thanked business operators for supporting their employees in casting their votes.

Sawang stated that the overall election process proceeded smoothly. However, there were six cases of voters tearing ballots. The EC has reported these incidents to the police, who will conduct further investigations in accordance with legal procedures.

The EC will conduct an initial review of the election results. If any polling station is found to be fair and lawful, the results will be announced within 30 days. However, if issues are found, the EC can extend the announcement period to 60 days.