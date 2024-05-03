Saemapetch to face Carrillo in likely word title eliminator 

There, the Thai star faces No.1 ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo at the blockbuster event, which goes down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

At just 29 years old, Saemapetch has yearned for another world title opportunity since 2019, when he challenged then-bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama.

Saemapetch is still ranked fourth in the division, and he has faced a who’s who of its top stars along the way.

Most recently, he overturned a controversial loss to Mohamed Younes Rabah with an emphatic first-round knockout in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 19.

Saemapetch put the Algerian on the canvas three times inside the opening frame to remind the bantamweight Muay Thai elite of the power that has netted him nine wins under the ONE banner.