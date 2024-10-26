The 33rd SEA Games 2025 will feature 44 sports of 567 events

The SEA Games Federation announced at the second SEAGF Council Meeting on October 25 in Bangkok.
Among the sports are aquatic sports, athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, rowing, canoeing, cycling, fencing, football, futsal, golf, gymnastics, judo, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, boxing, esports, karate, and chess.
There will also be three demonstration sports: flying disc, tug of war and air sports.
Many of these sports are mandatory in the Asian Games and Olympic systems
However, several of Viet Nam's strong sports such as vovinam, finswimming, aerobics and dance sports, have been excluded. This would significantly affect Vietnam's medal tally.
Despite this, sports experts predict that Vietnam will still be competitive in securing a top-three position at the Games.
Also at the meeting, host Thailand provided updates on their facility preparation and organisation progress for the region's largest sports festival.
Malaysia, the host of the 34th SEA Games in 2027, also reported on the preparation progress for this event.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network