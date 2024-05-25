SQ321 incident: 44 people remain hospitalised in Bangkok

Its latest update at about 8.30 pm said 43 passengers and one crew member were being treated in Bangkok hospitals.

Earlier in the day, the Bangkok hospital treating most of the passengers said that 43 passengers remained in the hospital.

According to an update from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, 34 passengers remain on its premises as of noon on May 25. Another seven are at Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital and two are at Bangkok Hospital.

The 34 at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital – comprising 15 men and 19 women – hail from countries such as Australia, Britain, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Seven of them are in the intensive care unit (ICU).