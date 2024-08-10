Israeli airstrike on Gaza school shelter kills at least 80, officials say

It was the latest in what the UN human rights office called “systematic attacks on schools” by Israel, with at least 21 since July 4, leaving hundreds dead, including women and children.

“For many, schools are the last resort to find some shelter and possible access to food and water,” it said shortly after Saturday’s attack.

The Israeli military acknowledged it targeted the Tabeen school in central Gaza City, saying it hit a Hamas command centre in the school. Hamas denied that.

Video from the scene showed walls blown out on the ground level of a large building. Concrete chunks and twisted metal lay on the blood-soaked floor, along with clothing, furniture and other debris. Bodies, some in bloodstained shrouds, were placed shoulder to shoulder in makeshift graves, making room for more.

Fadel Naeem, director of the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, told The Associated Press that the facility received 70 bodies along with the body parts of at least 10 others. Gaza’s Health Ministry said another 47 people were wounded.

Naeem said some of the wounded had severe burns and many had limbs amputated.

“We received some of the most serious injuries we encountered during the war,” he said.

The strike hit without warning before sunrise as people prayed at a mosque inside the school, according to Abu Anas, a witness who worked to rescue people.

“People were praying, people were washing and there were people upstairs sleeping, including children, women and old people,” he said, prayer beads in his hand. “The missile fell on them without warning. The first missile, and the second. We recovered them as body parts.”