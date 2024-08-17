Chinese tourists flock to Kota Kinabalu for \'Instagrammable\' bank photos

“I’m here to continue the virality of this site,” he said, as he legitimised it as an attraction and added to the location’s legend with a photo of it he put up on TikTok.

“Anything that can promote Sabah is good for me,” said Mr Fernandes.

@sabah_info

Bos Airasia sudah pigi lokasi viral. Kamu bila lagi? 🤣

♬ original sound - Sabah Info - Sabah Info

Some tourists may have arrived in KK thanks to the Malaysian tycoon’s budget airline, with the east Malaysian city connected to Chinese cities Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Ningbo via direct flights.

The human instinct and drive to seek novelty extends to how we experience and share our surroundings, especially in the context of tourism, said Hamza Shahab, assistant professor of digital marketing at the University of Nottingham Malaysia’s business school.

“This trend reflects an effort to break through the visual clutter of traditional tourism images and offer something different,” he said, drawing a contrast with conventionally popular landmarks such as nature or historical sites.

“By choosing less obvious, more ordinary settings – such as a closed bank, a plain street corner, or the front of a restaurant – tourists are effectively disrupting the expected narrative of travel photography. These images often evoke curiosity and interest precisely because they deviate from the norm.”

Chinese tourists had previously made their presence felt at seemingly unimpressive locations in Hong Kong, such as a basketball court in Kennedy Town and a police station in Yau Ma Tei.

Their showing up at Gaya Street has prompted Malaysians to become domestic tourists and “check-in” at the spot online themselves.

Joining the trend of taking photos at viral spots also helps tourists attract more followers of their own on social media, Hamza added, as posting with hashtags highlighting KK or the city’s Chinese name, pronounced ya bi, could see their posts also go viral and be organically promoted by the platform’s algorithms.

While some of the earliest posted photos of the bank go back to January, he does not expect the trend to last long beyond a few weeks. Newer posts also add to “visual clutter” on social media and may fade away in memory unless institutions step in intentionally to market or promote the location.

Maybank has already leveraged this organic, consumer-driven trend and promoted hotel bookings with photos of the viral spot, he said, with other organisations also possibly benefiting from promoting local businesses in Sabah.

Our Gaya Street branch is turning heads, and so are our travel deals! 🌟✈️ We’re thrilled to be the first bank in...

Posted by Maybank on Tuesday, August 13, 2024

While some have observed a positive impact on local businesses from the influx of Chinese and Korean tourists, according to media insights firm Dataxet, the local KK city council (DBKK) has also been keen to sustain the spot’s conduciveness for visitors.

Sharing photos of men at work on Aug 15, DBKK said it was committed to maintaining the area, noting it had attracted international tourist attention, and pledged to also keep other parts of KK clean and liveable.

And for now, travellers to the city can still check in at the spot, if only before the buzz dies down.

Lok Jian Wen

The Straits Times

Asia News Network