Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh, economic reformer, cremated in New Delhi

The veteran leader, who was also credited for a landmark nuclear deal with the United States, died late Thursday at age 92.

Singh’s body was taken Saturday morning to the headquarters of his Congress party in New Delhi, where party leaders and activists paid tributes to him and chanted “Manmohan Singh lives forever.”

Abhishek Bishnoi, a party leader, said Singh’s death was a big loss for the country. “He used to speak little, but his talent and his actions spoke louder than his words,” he said.

Later, Singh’s body was transported to a crematorium ground for his last rites as soldiers beat drums.

Government officials, politicians and family members paid their last respects to Singh, whose casket was adorned with flowers and wrapped in the Indian flag. Security personnel honoured him with a ceremonial gun salute.