China's top court intensifies crackdown on cross-border telecom fraud

China's top court has vowed to intensify its crackdown on cross-border telecom fraud, releasing details of seven major cases in which key members of scam networks were given the maximum punishment allowed by law.

The Supreme People's Court on Monday urged courts nationwide to impose severe penalties on principal scammers, repeat offenders and those who exploit juveniles to commit fraud.

"Telecom fraud crimes remain frequent and are increasing, with the situation becoming more severe and complex," the court said, citing the growing prevalence of cross-border operations, organized networks and increased violence in such cases.

"These crimes have also triggered a series of related offences, including illegal border crossings and unlawful detention, seriously endangering public safety and property," the court added.

In one case, three key members of a telecom fraud ring that targeted Chinese nationals from Cambodia were each sentenced to life in prison, the maximum penalty for fraud under Chinese criminal law.

The three men established a scam operation in early 2020 in an industrial park in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, where they recruited others to defraud residents in China. The court said that they primarily targeted financially stable women and corporate employees.