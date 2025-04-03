Trump announces 10% tariff on all imports, with higher rates for some countries

The sweeping duties would erect new barriers around the world's largest consumer economy, reversing decades of trade liberalization that have shaped the global order. Trading partners are expected to respond with countermeasures of their own that could lead to dramatically higher prices for everything from bicycles to wine.

US stock futures dropped sharply after the announcement, following weeks of volatile trading as investors speculated about how the incoming tariffs might affect the global economy, inflation and corporate earnings. US stocks have erased nearly $5 trillion of value since February.

Chinese imports will be hit with a 34% tariff, on top of the 20% he previously imposed, bringing the total new levy to 54%. Close US allies were not spared, including the European Union, which faces a 20% tariff, and Japan, which is targeted for a 24% rate.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the higher penalties will take effect on April 9 and will apply to about 60 countries in all. The baseline 10% tariff will take effect on Saturday, the official said.

The "reciprocal" tariffs, Trump said, were a response to duties and other non-tariff barriers put on US goods. He argued that the new levies will boost manufacturing jobs at home.

"For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike," Trump said at an event in the White House Rose Garden.

Outside economists have warned that tariffs could slow the global economy, raise the risk of recession, and increase living costs for the average US family by thousands of dollars.