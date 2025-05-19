Japan, Latvia confirm continued support for Ukraine

"We'll continue to work together to achieve a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine," Ishiba told a joint press conference in Tokyo with Rinkevics. The Latvian president stressed the need for Japan and Latvia to cooperate on stopping Russia's invasion.
They issued a joint statement that includes an agreement to upgrade relations between Japan and Latvia to a strategic partnership.
In their meeting, the two leaders also agreed to work closely on issues in East Asia and to cooperate in energy and other economic fields.
