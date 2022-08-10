US Chargé d’Affaires Michael Heath bids a fond farewell to Thailand

As I conclude my tour as Chargé d’Affaires of the United States of America in Thailand, I am proud of the tremendous progress made in Thai-U.S. relations as we navigated challenges and explored new opportunities. My family and I have grown to love Thailand over our multiple tours here and will miss the warmth of the people, the richness of the culture, and the diversity of the food.

First assigned to Thailand as an entry-level diplomat in 1995, I have had the privilege to represent the United States in a country that I greatly admire. Having traveled from Chiang Rai to Yala, from Mae Sot to Ubon Ratchathani, and many places in between, I have witnessed the extraordinary breadth and depth of the U.S. relationship with Thailand.

In the economic sphere, the United States is Thailand’s largest export market, and our bilateral trade continues to grow rapidly— nearly 23% between 2020 and 2021 – and support the Thai economy during the stresses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. American firms have long been among the largest foreign investors in Thailand, and, now, more and more Thai firms are investing in the United States, deepening the economic ties between our countries. Our nations signed the Memorandum of Understanding to Promote Supply Chain Resilience in July, which will ensure access to critical goods for both of our peoples in the global marketplace.