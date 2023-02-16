Thailand Digital Transformation Readiness 2022 Report (Part 1/2)

“Many businesses know how to undertake digital initiatives under normal situations, but how many know how to tackle these volatile and difficult worlds today”

Thailand, we are going DIGITAL …

In Thailand, it is interesting to discover how companies develop and implement digital transformation in the era of the pandemic x digital disruption.

In spite of increasing digital initiatives investment, we found that businesses placed low importance and were not aware of their Digital Maturity Level.

Interestingly, many projects in most businesses related to digitalisation were derived from top down, scattering and independently all over the company.

Most of the businesses do not know the starting point in order to generate new growth opportunities or even do not know what they are now doing is on the right track.

Let’s explore the Digital Transformation Readiness 2022 of Thai Businesses

We focused on …