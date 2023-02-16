Thailand Digital Transformation Readiness 2022 Report (Part 1/2)
Brace yourself ! The world is now changing forever.
“Many businesses know how to undertake digital initiatives under normal situations, but how many know how to tackle these volatile and difficult worlds today”
Thailand, we are going DIGITAL …
In Thailand, it is interesting to discover how companies develop and implement digital transformation in the era of the pandemic x digital disruption.
In spite of increasing digital initiatives investment, we found that businesses placed low importance and were not aware of their Digital Maturity Level.
Interestingly, many projects in most businesses related to digitalisation were derived from top down, scattering and independently all over the company.
Most of the businesses do not know the starting point in order to generate new growth opportunities or even do not know what they are now doing is on the right track.
Let’s explore the Digital Transformation Readiness 2022 of Thai Businesses
We focused on …
They are now preparing for the transformation !
The average of majority of Digital Maturity Level is 2.27. This indicates that the business has its readiness as an “ADOPTERS” level.
At the Adopters level, organisations have spent a lot of investment in training and education for their people. Also, the businesses started to change their work process from analog to digital (Digitization) and aiming to turn most working processes with digital technology in the near future (Digitalization).
When take a closer look into the results, the digital maturity level of people from different functions and different organisational levels varied.
What is going on ?
To provide more understanding, the results from interviewees further explained that people in organisation still has a false beliefs that digital transformation should be responsible by the IT department.
In fact, it involves everyone in an organization who could lead to success.
This results in a lack of cooperation among departments which creates even more problems for the organization.
Moreover, the executive level seem to perceive that they have high levels of digital maturity while their subordinates showed lower levels.
Insight interviews revealed that people in management level often faced an unclear situation and they were inevitably further process the project that they derive from their bosses without a real understanding of the logic behind.
Interviewees from the operational level explained that they have been pulling in and out from project to project with little knowledge of the big picture of the whole plan.
Source: Thailand Digital Transformation Readiness Report. (2022), Digital Transformation Academy. Ethan Than & Dr. Nattaporn Virunhagarun. Retrieved from www.digitaltransformationacademy.org