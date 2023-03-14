How to Compete in the Age of AI from Day-1

Generative AI is a type of AI technology. So, the key challenge for business leaders is …

How to leverage new AI technology for improving business performance and creating new growth

As technology continues to evolve, it is imperative for organizations to start embracing data and AI technology for business strategy by integrating into all areas of an organization. Not only improving efficiencies but building new competitiveness in the market, which means digital transformation.

Digitization and Digitalization are the Must!

Transitioning into a paperless office, reviewing and digitizing your business processes, and building your next-generation operating model are now considered a fundamental requirement for businesses to succeed at becoming a data-driven organization.

From Data-Driven to AI-Powered Organization

Before implementing your new data-driven and AI-powered initiatives, the first step is to create a clear vision and roadmap for your organization, defining your challenges, objectives and goals, identifying data and AI capabilities you need to achieve them as well as your AI readiness gaps. This requires investment in technology and talent, and a culture of data-driven decision-making.

If you want to stay ahead of the curve and look for what business model will be likely to continue in the future, the next article might be your answer. Stay tune!