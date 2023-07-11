BMA is boosting teachers' potential to promote Bangkok schools as learning community

“With today’s training session, including extending the efficacy of Bangkok schools in many dimensions, we believe that in the future we will have a small school with large wisdom. It will be a quality small school that will set an example of implementing SLC to others.”

The SLC recognises the importance of giving every child quality education, and the right to equal education. Students, teachers, administrators, parents, and the community are involved in the activities in the opening semester. Everyone can come to observe and reflect on the student’s learning to inform the educators’ teaching plans. Starting the semester according to the SLC means not interfering in the teaching and learning process which will make the educators better understand it and lead to clear changes. The emphasis is on finding the most effective teaching methods.

This workshop for schools in the BMA to better understand the SLC to implement in schools was lectured by experts from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Education. The main topic was learning about the SLC and the subtopics included the school’s opinion on the SLC and Lesson Study which mainly observes and reflects upon class activities.