Expanding access to education for children of migrants through learning centres

Thailand hosts approximately 3.9 million migrant workers from the three countries, and most of them enter Thailand without valid documents, as unregistered or undocumented migrants.

Some female migrant workers arrive with their children and others give birth in Thailand.

Children of migrants experience barriers to receiving education in Thai public schools due to their undocumented status. However, the 1999 Education for All Policy and the 2005 Cabinet Resolution on Education for Unregistered Persons decreed that all non-Thai children are entitled to enjoy free basic education in Thai public schools.

Despite these favorable education policies, only 35 percent of about 390,015 migrant children are enrolled in Thai public schools, leaving the majority out of school. This may be due to negative attitudes and social stigma towards migrant children and lack of understanding of their right to attend school as well as the changing nature of parental workplaces.

Some Thai public schools refuse to enroll migrant children because they are unaware of the Education for All policy, or because they fear children will require additional resources and create more challenges.