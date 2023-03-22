Nearly 7 in 10 out-of-school or unemployed youth in Thailand lack the motivation to develop skills or seek work

According to the National Statical Office, the number of youth in the labour force declined from 4.8 million in 2011 to 3.7 million in 2021. The unemployment rate among youth aged 15-24 years old increased from 5.8 % in 2011 to 6.5 % in the third quarter of 2022 which was significantly higher than the adult unemployment rate at 0.7 %.

In a separate survey conducted by the Children and Youth Council of Thailand, the Department of Children and Youth, and Unicef in 2022 which interviewed some 55,000 young people aged 10-25 years nationwide, less than 40 % of the respondents feel that the current education system prepares them for the job market, while only 36 % have a positive experience with online learning sessions provided by their schools.

The youth NEET research also points out that a lack of policy coherence as well as disaggregated and limited services across employment, education, and training services are among key challenges in addressing the youth NEET issues and would require leadership and commitment at the highest level.

"We recognize the urgency to address Thailand's NEET issue and to support them to be able to re-enter education or access quality skill training and decent employment," said Surachai Chaitrakulthong, Vice Minister for Labour. "One way to solve the NEET issue is for different stakeholders to work together to deliver integrated services for the NEETs, including to offer skill development, social assistance and support for their participation in decision making as well as to provide equal opportunity for them to access education, training and decent employment. This shall enable them to live a quality life and successfully transition to adulthood and thrive in the 21st-century world."

Unicef is calling for immediate action to tackle these challenges, with a proposal to establish one-stop service centres across the country to provide integrated and targeted support for young people and NEETs. These centres would offer a comprehensive package of services, including consultations, engagement activities, financial support, and accessible funding options to help youth get back on track. This proposal is one of Unicef Thailand's 7 asks for the general elections.

"It is clear that youth NEET are exposed to high risk of poverty and social exclusion and often lack the means to improve their skills and competencies," Kim added. "Increasing support, mentorship and opportunities and promoting social inclusion among disadvantaged youth must be a prime policy for Thailand if it wants to become a high-income country with shared prosperity and equity."