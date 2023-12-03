Award for enhancing Thailand’s infrastructure

David Li, Chief Executive Officer, of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co Ltd, said that over the past 23 years, Huawei has remained steadfast in its commitment to “quality as the lifeblood of our enterprise. This has subsequently won us the trust of our customers and partners, building Huawei into the success it is today”.

Looking ahead, Huawei is committed to providing customers with high-quality products and services by strongly investing in the development of new and advanced products and services through cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, Cloud, AI, IoT, Digital Power, and Cybersecurity, Li said. Huawei continues to work with its partners to develop industry-friendly solutions and stands as one of the country’s leading partners for digital, intelligent, and green transformation across all industries and helping our customers achieve their business successes, he added.

In a speech during the ceremony, Privy Councilor Jirayu Isarangkul na Ayudhya said that the awards not only served to recognise standout corporations for their achievements but also encouraged other organisations to steer towards more effective business development and management strategies.