Award for enhancing Thailand’s infrastructure
Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co Ltd capped another successful year, winning the royal “Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards” for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its leadership in accelerating competitiveness and sustainably steering Thailand towards the digital era.
The company was honoured on November 29, 2023, with the prestigious HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Trophy in the “Product/Service Excellence” category by the Thailand Management Association in collaboration with the Sasin Graduate Institute of the Business Administration (Sasin School of Management) at Chulalongkorn University.
The award was a tribute to Huawei Thailand’s decades of devotion to product and service research and development, contributions towards improving Thailand’s infrastructure, and digital talent cultivation and inclusivity initiatives, to steer Thailand towards a fully realised and sustainable ICT ecosystem, making it a future digital hub of ASEAN.
David Li, Chief Executive Officer, of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co Ltd, said that over the past 23 years, Huawei has remained steadfast in its commitment to “quality as the lifeblood of our enterprise. This has subsequently won us the trust of our customers and partners, building Huawei into the success it is today”.
Looking ahead, Huawei is committed to providing customers with high-quality products and services by strongly investing in the development of new and advanced products and services through cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, Cloud, AI, IoT, Digital Power, and Cybersecurity, Li said. Huawei continues to work with its partners to develop industry-friendly solutions and stands as one of the country’s leading partners for digital, intelligent, and green transformation across all industries and helping our customers achieve their business successes, he added.
In a speech during the ceremony, Privy Councilor Jirayu Isarangkul na Ayudhya said that the awards not only served to recognise standout corporations for their achievements but also encouraged other organisations to steer towards more effective business development and management strategies.
At its core, the awards reflected the commitment of Thailand’s leading organisations towards comprehensive business management and will inspire all organisations to further develop their businesses and accelerate their overall competitiveness, thereby creating better standards and sustainable growth for organisations in Thailand.
Nithi Patarachoke, president of TMA, said during the ceremony that due to the rapid changes and advancements in technology that were directly impacting businesses around the world, it was more important than ever before for Thai organisations to leverage their competitiveness. The awards signify TMA’s commitment towards supporting the private sector in developing a solid foundation that could drive the country’s economic growth in both a tangible and sustainable way, Nithi added.