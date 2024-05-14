Snorkelling suspended at Trang’s Hat Chao Mai due to coral bleaching

Park chief Saengsuree Songthong said on Monday that officials have been monitoring the situation amid mounting concerns over bleaching of coral reef ecosystems. The park decided to suspend tourist activities near the affected areas to prevent further damage to the corals, he added.

Coral bleaching is caused by rising sea temperatures linked with the El Niño climate phenomenon and global heating. This prompts the colourful algae living inside corals, called zooxanthellae, to be expelled or die, resulting in coral reefs appearing drained of their colour.

Saengsuree said the other beach activities on Ko Kradan, as well as swimming in other areas of the park are still allowed, adding that the move aims to minimise impact to the tourism industry, which is Trang’s main economic driver.

Saengsuree added that currently about 70% of coral reef near Ko Kradan is bleaching. He expressed confidence that nature will soon rehabilitate itself, especially with no human activities interfering with the process.

“Furthermore, the park will be closed annually during the monsoon from June 1 to September 30, during which the sea’s temperature will go down, accelerating the coral’s rehabilitation process,” he said.