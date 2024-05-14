Nepal sets sight on multi-billion dollar LGBTIQ tourism market

“Forget Nepal’s biased history. Now, we aim at building more just and equitable societies. Let the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex or queer (LGBTIQ) get equal economic opportunity,” said Sunil Babu Pant, the first openly gay former parliamentarian in Asia, addressing the conference in Kathmandu.

Just a few years back, police beating gay and transgender individuals in the streets used to be a common sight.

“After fighting legal battles for nearly two decades, the law and the society have accepted the LGBTIQ community. Now we are in the second phase—we need equal economic opportunities. For this we need to bring LGBTIQ tourists from the global market.”

The conference was announced following the successful marriage registration of Surendra Pandey and Maya Gurung, the first same-sex couple to get legally recognised in Nepal, on November 29, 2023, after a years-long legal wrangling.

This interim arrangement remains valid until the legal provisions are made.

Their legally recognised same-sex marriage is the first of its kind in South Asia and marks a milestone for LGBTIQ rights.

“It is a privilege to stand before you and reflect on a pivotal moment in my career, one that underscores the importance of justice, equality, and the pursuit of human rights,” said Supreme Court Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal, who in 2007 as a lawyer argued in favour of laws guaranteeing full rights of LGBTIQ people and in defining gender minorities as “natural persons” under the law. They had the right to marry, he argued.

Eventually, in December 2007, the court issued a historic verdict ensuring the rights of the community.