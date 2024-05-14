Nepal sets sight on multi-billion dollar LGBTIQ tourism market

“Forget Nepal’s biased history. Now, we aim at building more just and equitable societies. Let the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex or queer (LGBTIQ) get equal economic opportunity,” said Sunil Babu Pant, the first openly gay former parliamentarian in Asia, addressing the conference in Kathmandu.
Just a few years back, police beating gay and transgender individuals in the streets used to be a common sight.
“After fighting legal battles for nearly two decades, the law and the society have accepted the LGBTIQ community. Now we are in the second phase—we need equal economic opportunities. For this we need to bring LGBTIQ tourists from the global market.”
The conference was announced following the successful marriage registration of Surendra Pandey and Maya Gurung, the first same-sex couple to get legally recognised in Nepal, on November 29, 2023, after a years-long legal wrangling.
This interim arrangement remains valid until the legal provisions are made.
Their legally recognised same-sex marriage is the first of its kind in South Asia and marks a milestone for LGBTIQ rights.
“It is a privilege to stand before you and reflect on a pivotal moment in my career, one that underscores the importance of justice, equality, and the pursuit of human rights,” said Supreme Court Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal, who in 2007 as a lawyer argued in favour of laws guaranteeing full rights of LGBTIQ people and in defining gender minorities as “natural persons” under the law. They had the right to marry, he argued.
Eventually, in December 2007, the court issued a historic verdict ensuring the rights of the community.
The verdict reads: “No one has the right to question how two adults perform sexual intercourse and whether this intercourse is natural or unnatural and that … the way the right to privacy is secured to two heterosexual individuals in sexual intercourse, it is equally secured to the people of third gender who have a different gender identity and sexual orientation.”
“In 2007, I found myself entrusted with a case… by Sunil Babu Pant that would leave an indelible mark on my journey. At the helm of Blue Diamond Society, Sunil brought forth a case that demanded not just representation, but a profound understanding of the struggle faced by the LGBTIQ community,” said Phuyal.
“Admittedly, my initial knowledge was limited on the issue, but through dedicated learning and unwavering commitment, I found the confidence to evoke it, and here we have it. The outcome, a resounding decision of the Supreme Court, stands as a backbone of hope and progress not only for Nepal but the world at large.
“We recognise that the civil and political rights are fundamental, but so are economic, social and cultural rights.”
He said that “rainbow tourism” not only promises economic growth but presents an opportunity to foster inclusion and empowerment in the LGBTIQ community. “By integrating them into the national economy, we not only create employment opportunities but also contribute to the overall prosperity of our nation.”
He stressed that the decision made by Nepal’s Supreme Court is a precedent for other countries, including the neighbours.
Diane Anderson-Minshall, CEO and chief storyteller of GO Magazine, in her presentation titled ‘LGBTI Tourism Global Overview and its Contribution to the Economy’, said that LGBTIQ or pink tourism are the segments of travellers that have a lot of wealth and purchasing power.
According to her, based on the Wealth and Travel Data Report of LGBT Capital 2023, the global annual spending power of LGBTIQ consumers is $4.7 trillion. Among them, the Americans have a spending capacity of $1.4 trillion, followed by the Chinese at $872 billion, Germans at $224 billion, Indians at $168 billion and the British at $164 billion.
China is an untapped market and that’s going to grow over the next several years. “And one of the things that we know from Chinese gay travellers is they are looking for places they feel safe, where they can hold hands and where they can have new experiences.”
And those are things they’ll find in Nepal, said Anderson-Minshall. Germany and the UK are the LGBTIQ capitals.
Nandini Lahe-Thapa, director of the Nepal Tourism Board, said, “For Nepal’s tourism industry, the LGBTIQ conference is a triumph as this is one of the most important market segments that we have yet to tap.”
To attract more tourists to spend more and stay longer, Nepal is following the principle of ‘tourism for all and the power for all seasons and all reasons’, said Lahe-Thapa. “And so we are very proud to partner with the first-ever Rainbow Tourism International Conferences.”
People choose to travel to places where they feel safe, and respected and can be themselves.
“People might feel uncomfortable sharing their identity and choices if the place and the people are judgmental and unfriendly. Here we have an advantage as a destination,” said Lahe-Thapa.
Nepal Tourism Board and the travel trade fraternity plan to capitalise on the potential of the pink community worldwide and have started investing in creating a more friendly and enabled environment to foster such tourism. Last year, the board organised a trekking guide training for 25 individuals from the LGBTIQ community.
According to Pant, now there are several businesses owned by members of the LGBTIQ communities—with at least two dozen bars, restaurants, travel and tour operators and hotels in Kathmandu. “Businesses are opening up for the queer and that’s a good sign. We can promote Nepal as a same-sex marriage and honeymoon destination.”
Nepal’s diverse culture includes rich LGBTIQ-related traditions. Exploring the country’s festivals, temples, symbols, rituals and stories, such as the concept of Ajima and the recognition of six genders, offers a unique cultural experience.
Pant said that they have launched a ‘tantra heritage tour’ that provides an in-depth exploration of Nepal’s culture and spiritual aspects, including those related to matriarchy and LGBTIQ communities.
The pink community worldwide opens up a new segment of valuable visitors for Nepal.
Veronique Lorenzo, the EU ambassador to Nepal, said, “For Nepal, this is the first of many happy journeys. I think this conference can play an important role in supporting Nepal’s economy and helping the LGBTIQ community with jobs and recognition. There’s an array of benefits from this tourism segment.”
“Nepal is a success story. It’s the second country in Asia to have registered same-sex marriage. Of course, there’s still a lot of progress to be made. The fight has to go on every day to bring the legislative and legal frameworks in line with the evolution of society.”
“It’s not just about the pink money, it’s also about promoting inclusiveness and being fair to travellers.”
Sangam Prasain
The Kathmandu Post
Asia News Network