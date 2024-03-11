Extra flights scheduled for passenger convenience during Songkran

CAAT has received confirmation from 6 airlines indicating that they have planned flight schedules and requested permission to operate these flights, he added. It is anticipated that tickets for special flights during Songkran will go on sale tomorrow (March 12). This brings the number of additional special flights to 104, providing an extra 17,874 seats for sale.

Flights are scheduled to operate to main airports in every region, including Phuket, Chiang Mai, Samui, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen on April 11-12 and again on April 15-16. This aligns with the Cabinet's decision to extend the Thai New Year holiday to 5 days from April 12 to 16.

As many of these special flights will operate outside of the regular schedule on those routes, such as early morning or late at night, airlines have introduced special price promotions. Passengers will thus pay reduced fares, with up to a 20% discount from the normal ticket prices.