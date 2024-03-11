Extra flights scheduled for passenger convenience during Songkran
Sarun Benjanirat, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Office of Thailand (CAAT), has announced that 38 additional flights have been scheduled to transport passengers during the upcoming Songkran festival in response to the directive of Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit to implement short-term measures to counteract high airfare prices. Special promotions for airfares on all domestic routes will also be offered.
CAAT has received confirmation from 6 airlines indicating that they have planned flight schedules and requested permission to operate these flights, he added. It is anticipated that tickets for special flights during Songkran will go on sale tomorrow (March 12). This brings the number of additional special flights to 104, providing an extra 17,874 seats for sale.
Flights are scheduled to operate to main airports in every region, including Phuket, Chiang Mai, Samui, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen on April 11-12 and again on April 15-16. This aligns with the Cabinet's decision to extend the Thai New Year holiday to 5 days from April 12 to 16.
As many of these special flights will operate outside of the regular schedule on those routes, such as early morning or late at night, airlines have introduced special price promotions. Passengers will thus pay reduced fares, with up to a 20% discount from the normal ticket prices.
This initiative is aimed at providing more options for passengers who wish to return to their hometowns or travel during the festive season by allowing them greater access to air travel. The Department of Airports, Airports of Thailand (AOT), and the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand are collaborating to extend airport operating hours and will deploy additional staff to facilitate the convenience of both airlines and the public during the period.
CAAT advises the public to plan their travel, noting that increased demand inevitably translates to higher ticket prices. In addition to suggesting that passengers check various channels before making a purchase, especially when buying tickets through online travel agencies, they also recommend that passengers purchase tickets directly through the airline's website, as CAAT regulates the fare ceiling. In the event of travel changes or the need for compensation due to various circumstances, passengers will be able to communicate directly with the airline more efficiently.