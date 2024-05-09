Super-luxury 11bn THB freehold condo unveiled in Bangkok’s business hub

The Embassy Wireless will sit alongside megaprojects such as Central Embassy mall and the mixed-use One Bangkok on Wireless Road, the developers announced on Wednesday. The aim is to create a new Bangkok icon while stimulating demand in the real estate sector.

The 41-storey structure, valued at over 10.99 billion baht, will feature 757 freehold units with views over Lumpini Park.

William Bright, director of HKL (Thai Management), emphasised that the freehold ownership offered by the project is rare in such a prestigious location.

"Investing in Wireless Road is comparable to investing in prime locations in other major cities. The location is surrounded by a rich cultural heritage, offers a wide range of facilities and accommodation, and is close to world-class department stores. The project values have also increased significantly, in line with the growth of the real estate industry," Bright said.

The elaborate East-meets-West design will offer an escape from the city’s bustle with elegant architecture and soothing styling, the developers said.

With over 2,900 square metres of green space, the project would also serve as a private oasis in the heart of Bangkok. Features include the Embassy Garden, a quiet relaxation zone on the ground floor, Playscape, a children's space inspired by nature, and the Sky Garden for family activities.

The Embassy Club on the top floor will offer spectacular views of Bangkok's skyline while the Energy Club will come fully equipped with a fitness zone, hydrotherapy room, treatment room, and salon.

Noble Development COO Sira Udol said the project would benefit both investors and owners.

Units can now be booked, with prices starting at 18 million baht for a family suite.