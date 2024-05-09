Army may serve up 10-year-old rice if it is safe: defence minister

He was responding to a plan reportedly disclosed by Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai that part of the 15,000-tonne stock of rice would be used to feed military personnel.

Sutin said the armed forces often purchased rice, fruits and other farm products from the Commerce and Agriculture and Cooperatives ministries to help bump up the prices when there is an oversupply.

As for criticism about the quality of the old rice, Sutin said it will be scientifically tested to see if it is edible and meets standards.

“Phumtham eating the rice in front of everyone was a kind of guarantee about its quality. However, to raise our confidence, there should be some sort of examination,” he said.

The defence minister added that he will consult with authorised personnel in the armed forces about testing the quality of the rice to ensure it is safe for military personnel to consume. “We have to ensure that all the food purchased for the personnel meets the required quality,” he said.

