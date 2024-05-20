Home players triumph in two finals at Thailand Open badminton

Supanida Katethong, world No 16, scored an upset win over China’s Han Yue (No 7) in the final to clinch the women’s title. Her breakthrough victory, 21-16, 25-23, earned the Thai player a winner’s cheque for 1.13 million baht and the King’s trophy.

“I’m thrilled to win my first Super 500 tournament title,” Supanida said, crediting support from the home crowd for boosting her confidence. She also thanked her South Korean coach Kim Ji-hoon for honing her skills over the past two years.