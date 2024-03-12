THAIFEX - HOREC ASIA 2024: Orders surpass targets by 300%+
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse (KM) unveiled the results of THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2024 held from March 6-8, 2024, at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok.
The event exceeded expectations with more than 15,000 Thai and international participants, generating estimated orders worth 3.625 billion baht, which is more than three times the targeted amount. The organising partners have announced plans to make the next event even more significant, pushing Thailand to become the centre of the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) business in Asia.
Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, shared the success of the event, stating that the achievement was a result of the collaboration among the three partners: DITP, TCC, and KM. Despite being the inaugural event, it received a remarkable response, with 359 companies from 23 countries exhibiting in 722 booths, and a total of 15,851 Thai and international attendees, creating a total order value of 3.625 billion baht, surpassing the target of 1 billion baht.
The top five product categories with the highest order volume included dining equipment, technology, the HoReCa World group, food service businesses, and bakery and ice cream.
This success reflects the global business community's confidence in Thailand's HoReCa sector, indicating positive signs for the recovery of Thailand's economy and as a driving force for exports and meeting the demands of the tourism industry.
This aligns with the Thailand Vision, a Thai government initiative, to establish the country as a regional Tourism Hub.
Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand added that the success of THAIFEX - HOREC ASIA 2024 demonstrates Thailand's potential and strengths. Not only is it a top tourist destination, but it is also recognized internationally for its quality products and services, including those in the HoReCa sector.
The event featured more than 129 Thai companies in 267 booths, showcasing outstanding design, eco-friendly products, the soft power of Thai creativity, and innovative items.
The THAIFEX – HOREC Innovation Awards highlighted these achievements, with three Thai companies winning awards in the Furnishing, Tech and Wellness segments. The overwhelmingly positive response has led to a high interest in booking spaces for the next event.
Matthias Kuepper, Managing Director of Koelnmesse, revealed that THAIFEX - HOREC ASIA 2024 saw the participation of 230 foreign companies in 482 booths from 22 countries, including from Europe, America, and Asia.
Despite being the first event, it garnered satisfactory feedback, with over 1,702 international buyers and participants. The event featured numerous interesting activities, such as cooking demonstrations by famous chefs, the THAIFEX - HOREC Academy with 69 experts sharing knowledge across 36 activities, the THAIFEX - HOREC Experiential Zone showcasing immersive HoReCa trends, and special events like the ASEAN Barista Championship and the Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping competition, attracting significant attendee interest.