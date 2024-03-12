THAIFEX - HOREC ASIA 2024: Orders surpass targets by 300%+

The event exceeded expectations with more than 15,000 Thai and international participants, generating estimated orders worth 3.625 billion baht, which is more than three times the targeted amount. The organising partners have announced plans to make the next event even more significant, pushing Thailand to become the centre of the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) business in Asia.

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, shared the success of the event, stating that the achievement was a result of the collaboration among the three partners: DITP, TCC, and KM. Despite being the inaugural event, it received a remarkable response, with 359 companies from 23 countries exhibiting in 722 booths, and a total of 15,851 Thai and international attendees, creating a total order value of 3.625 billion baht, surpassing the target of 1 billion baht.

The top five product categories with the highest order volume included dining equipment, technology, the HoReCa World group, food service businesses, and bakery and ice cream.

This success reflects the global business community's confidence in Thailand's HoReCa sector, indicating positive signs for the recovery of Thailand's economy and as a driving force for exports and meeting the demands of the tourism industry.

This aligns with the Thailand Vision, a Thai government initiative, to establish the country as a regional Tourism Hub.